Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retrophin has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.38.

Get Retrophin alerts:

Shares of RTRX stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.74. Retrophin has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). The company had revenue of $48.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. Analysts anticipate that Retrophin will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Retrophin news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,370 shares of company stock worth $267,026. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Retrophin by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Retrophin by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 14,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Retrophin by 335.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the period.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.