Revain (REV) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Revain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Kucoin, BitFlip and Cryptopia. During the last week, Revain has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $126.75 million and approximately $718,482.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00044802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00245639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00092530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.26 or 0.01466289 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00217992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 12,484,410,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,484,410,729 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The official website for Revain is revain.org

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, OKEx, C-CEX, HitBTC, BitFlip, Kuna, YoBit, BitForex, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.