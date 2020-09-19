Reviewing Biomerica (BMRA) and The Competition

Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA) is one of 27 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Biomerica to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Biomerica and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -34.95% -36.23% -23.84% Biomerica Competitors -948.45% -42.01% -34.88%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Biomerica and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica 0 0 2 0 3.00 Biomerica Competitors 339 863 1079 100 2.39

Biomerica presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.73%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 17.15%. Given Biomerica’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Biomerica is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Biomerica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Biomerica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Biomerica has a beta of -0.9, meaning that its stock price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biomerica’s rivals have a beta of 1.61, meaning that their average stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biomerica and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $6.69 million -$2.34 million -32.87 Biomerica Competitors $362.17 million -$16.24 million 106.35

Biomerica’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Biomerica. Biomerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Biomerica beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily offers its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the point-of-care and in-hospital/clinical laboratories worldwide. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy, which is in clinical studies to identify specific foods that when removed from the patient's diet can alleviate the patient's IBS symptoms. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

