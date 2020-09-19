Reviewing CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) & Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE:BIOX) and CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bioceres Crop Solutions and CVR Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A CVR Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

CVR Partners has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 250.88%. Given CVR Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CVR Partners is more favorable than Bioceres Crop Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and CVR Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions 2.38% 7.31% 1.51% CVR Partners -31.06% -17.02% -6.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of CVR Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and CVR Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions $173.08 million 1.18 $3.19 million N/A N/A CVR Partners $404.18 million 0.24 -$34.97 million N/A N/A

Bioceres Crop Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CVR Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Partners has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets adjuvants, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. In addition, the company offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It serves clients in Argentina, Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, China, Libano, the United States, Italy, Paraguay, the United Kingdom, South Africa, France, Canada, Ukraine, Uruguay, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is a subsidiary of Bioceres S.A.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. CVR Partners, LP was founded in 2007 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

