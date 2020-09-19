Reviewing GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) & BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) and GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of GENFIT S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.9% of BioCardia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BioCardia and GENFIT S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -3,331.90% -441.82% -167.17% GENFIT S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BioCardia and GENFIT S A/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 0 0 N/A GENFIT S A/ADR 3 3 4 0 2.10

GENFIT S A/ADR has a consensus price target of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 145.24%. Given GENFIT S A/ADR’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GENFIT S A/ADR is more favorable than BioCardia.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioCardia and GENFIT S A/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $710,000.00 42.88 -$14.71 million ($2.61) -0.94 GENFIT S A/ADR $45.88 million 3.90 -$72.96 million ($1.97) -2.40

BioCardia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GENFIT S A/ADR. GENFIT S A/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCardia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BioCardia has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GENFIT S A/ADR has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GENFIT S A/ADR beats BioCardia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system; and Morph vascular access product line, which provides catheter products. BioCardia, Inc. is based in San Carlos, California.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis. It is also developing in-vitro diagnostic test for the identification of patients with NASH; and TGFTX1 preclinical program for treating psoriasis or respiratory conditions, such as neutrophilic asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and the asthma-COPD overlap syndrome. Genfit SA was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

