Reviewing GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) & KT (NYSE:KT)

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) and KT (NYSE:KT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KT has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GTT Communications and KT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications -9.51% -27.24% -1.59% KT N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GTT Communications and KT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.21 -$105.90 million ($0.68) -9.21 KT $20.72 billion 0.23 $519.29 million $1.07 9.24

KT has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications. GTT Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of KT shares are held by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of KT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for GTT Communications and KT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 1 3 1 0 2.00 KT 0 2 1 0 2.33

GTT Communications presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.72%. KT has a consensus price target of $14.10, indicating a potential upside of 42.57%. Given GTT Communications’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GTT Communications is more favorable than KT.

Summary

KT beats GTT Communications on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services. It also provides transport and infrastructure services enabling cloud-based applications and the transport of high volume data between data centers, enterprise office locations, and media hubs; video transport services to support broadcast quality transmission of live events, sports entertainment, and news to media and entertainment industry; wavelength services to deliver scalable high-performance optical connectivity; Ethernet services that enable to design network equipment; and colocation, turnkey, duct, and dark fiber services. The company's IP network consists of approximately 600 points of presence. GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014. GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers. It also provides mobile voice and data telecommunications, credit card processing and other financial, and satellite TV and media content services. In addition, the company offers information technology and network services. Further, it plans and develops commercial and office buildings and condominiums, as well as leases buildings; maintains public telephones; manages sports groups; develops medicine and pharmacy; and sells communication devices. Additionally, the company offers security, B2C and B2B, investment fund, software development and data processing, Internet banking ASP and security, value added network, system integration and maintenance, mobile marketing, and PCS distribution services. It also provides TV content, residential building development and supply, asset management and consulting, cloud system, data center development, satellite communication, music contents investment, technology business finance, advertising agency, network installation and management, system integration and maintenance, foreign investment, electronic communication, and wireless high speed Internet services, as well as call center services for the financial sectors. As of December 31, 2017, the company served approximately 20,015,000 mobile subscribers and 7.5 million IPTV subscribers. The company was formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp. and changed its name to KT Corporation in March 2002. KT Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea.

