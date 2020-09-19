Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RVMD. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $47.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $73,870.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,369 shares in the company, valued at $7,740,683.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $26,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $26,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,006 shares of company stock valued at $614,811.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 48,352 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 67,650 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,634,000 after acquiring an additional 229,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,903,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

