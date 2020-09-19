Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Short Interest Down 16.3% in August

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the August 15th total of 7,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RVLV. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

In related news, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 3,789,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $72,904,785.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hadley Mullin sold 3,796,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $73,046,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,510,170 shares of company stock worth $251,421,926 in the last 90 days. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 198.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 290.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 47,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVLV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,149. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.80. Revolve Group has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $24.80.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $142.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.68 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. Research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

