REVV (REVV) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.25 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One REVV token can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. REVV has a market cap of $3.25 million and $203,722.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, REVV has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get REVV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00047391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00249256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00093161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.01484294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00223090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000716 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,450,316 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.