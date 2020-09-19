REXEL SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of REXEL SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of REXEL SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of REXEL SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of REXEL SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

RXEEY remained flat at $$13.57 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 525. REXEL SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.

Rexel SA distributes low and ultra-low voltage electrical products to professional customers and markets in the fields of construction, industry, and services. It offers electrical installation equipment, conduits and cables, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, and white and brown goods.

