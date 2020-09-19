Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.22 million.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of REXR stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,376. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.02, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 69.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

