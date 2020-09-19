Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of REXR opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 99.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

