Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Down 7.3%

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) traded down 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.28. 334,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 145,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Rimini Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $227.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.20 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Sebastian Grady sold 84,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $451,371.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 90,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,686.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $26,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,306.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 364,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,499. Company insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 110.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 151.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 253.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. 51.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

