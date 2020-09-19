Barclays Upgrades Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) to Equal Weight

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RIO. Bank of America upgraded Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,763.85 ($62.25).

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 5,007 ($65.43) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,152 ($67.32). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,737.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,243.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.36.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

