Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rio Tinto from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NYSE:RIO opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average is $53.74. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $66.55.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 486.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

