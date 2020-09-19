Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RIO. Bank of America upgraded Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Investec lowered Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth $4,772,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after acquiring an additional 47,094 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 9.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,286 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

