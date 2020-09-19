Rise Price Tops $0.0069 on Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $1,337.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rise has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00024451 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000393 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000481 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 159,814,733 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.