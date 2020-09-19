RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to report $93.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.16 million and the highest is $119.55 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $371.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $517.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.10 million to $541.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $874.10 million, with estimates ranging from $788.98 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $19,825,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,907,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,051 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $9,056,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,910,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,191,000 after purchasing an additional 951,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,907,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 812,285 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.46. 3,361,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,754. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

