RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will report sales of $93.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.16 million and the highest is $119.55 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $371.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 74.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $517.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.10 million to $541.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $874.10 million, with estimates ranging from $788.98 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,361,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,754. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,543.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.