Robert Douglas Cudney Purchases 10,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,595,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,489,872.42.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,600.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 150,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,355.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,800.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,550.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 70,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,700.00.

TSE:NHK traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 116,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,369. Nighthawk Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.97 and a 1-year high of C$3.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.55 million and a P/E ratio of -14.04.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.95 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

