Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives News Impact Score of 0.20

Headlines about Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) have trended neutral recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Roche earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS:RHHVF traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $372.80. 806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,265. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.35. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $280.35 and a fifty-two week high of $399.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

