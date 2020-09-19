Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives News Impact Score of 0.20

Headlines about Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) have trended neutral recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Roche earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.
Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Roche’s score:
- London Flags Restrictions; EU Buys Future Shots: Virus Update (finance.yahoo.com)
- Roche’s phase III EMPACTA study showed Actemra/RoActemra reduced the likelihood of needing mechanical ventilation in hospitalised patients with COVID-19 associated pneumonia (finance.yahoo.com)
- Roche launches new quantitative antibody test to measure SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, to support the evaluation of vaccines (finance.yahoo.com)
- Roche to present a broad range of data across multiple cancer types at the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020 (finance.yahoo.com)
- Roche receives FDA approval for expanded use of the CINtec PLUS Cytology test to aid clinicians in preventing cervical cancer (finance.yahoo.com)
OTCMKTS:RHHVF traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $372.80. 806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,265. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.35. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $280.35 and a fifty-two week high of $399.00.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.
