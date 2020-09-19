Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Short Interest Update

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 986,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

ROP stock traded down $7.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.37. 752,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,166. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 452,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,504,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

