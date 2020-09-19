Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Short Interest Update

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 986,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.00.
ROP stock traded down $7.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.37. 752,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,166. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05.
In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 452,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,504,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.
Roper Technologies Company Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.
