Roth Capital Lowers MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Neutral

Roth Capital lowered shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGM. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra cut MGM Resorts International to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $636,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,497.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 203.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $34,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

