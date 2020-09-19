Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €95.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €91.56 ($107.71).

Shares of EPA DG opened at €75.90 ($89.29) on Wednesday. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €79.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €79.69.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

