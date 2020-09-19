Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Glencore (LON:GLEN) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on the natural resources company’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 220 ($2.87).

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GLEN. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Glencore from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Glencore from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 228.75 ($2.99).

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 180.60 ($2.36) on Tuesday. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 264.12 ($3.45). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion and a PE ratio of -7.25.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

