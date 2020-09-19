RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will announce $95.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.40 million. RPC posted sales of $293.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $546.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $635.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $517.27 million, with estimates ranging from $469.60 million to $610.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $89.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. RPC’s revenue was down 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of RPC from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RPC from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Shares of RES traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.22. 2,831,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,321. RPC has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in RPC by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,080,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,744 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 459.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 964,310 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of RPC by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,173,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 496,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RPC by 720.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 422,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RPC by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 353,514 shares in the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

