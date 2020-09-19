RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.90. 1,325,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,438. The company has a market cap of $477.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%. On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

