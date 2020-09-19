RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RSNAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Investec upgraded RSA Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of RSNAY opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. RSA Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

