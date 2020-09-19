Ruff Price Reaches $0.0057 (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Ruff has a total market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $433,165.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff token can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ruff Profile

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

