Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 52,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 33,738 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 11.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at $582,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ryanair by 21.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Ryanair by 3.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 123,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of RYAAY stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.35. 582,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,880. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

