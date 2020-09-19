Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Ryerson from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ryerson by 213.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.62. 208,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $252.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

