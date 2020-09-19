Safe Market Cap Tops $8.04 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00003513 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. Safe has a market capitalization of $8.04 million and approximately $76,978.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003025 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

