SafeCoin (SAFE) Hits One Day Volume of $42.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $42.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00045194 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,022.96 or 1.00488288 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.05 or 0.00656837 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.01396126 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005515 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011160 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00117075 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

