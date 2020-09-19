SaluS Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.55 Million (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for $18.33 or 0.00166943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. SaluS has a market capitalization of $18.55 million and approximately $1,257.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00045278 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,030.91 or 1.00487363 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded 3,318.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

