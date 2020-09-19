Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at about $106,000.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.60 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SAND traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,697. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.