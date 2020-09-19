Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) a SEK 130 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 130 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HM.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 190 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 115 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 90 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 185 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 133 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of SEK 147.83.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a fifty-two week low of SEK 129.22 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 245.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of SEK 144.90 and a 200 day moving average price of SEK 159.12.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

