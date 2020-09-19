SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $0.34 price target on the stock.

SNWV stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. SANUWAVE Health has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.32.

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that SANUWAVE Health will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

