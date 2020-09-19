SAP (NYSE:SAP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus boosted their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.40.

NYSE SAP opened at $160.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. SAP has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.15.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 132.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

