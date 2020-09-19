Saputo Inc. (SAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

SAP opened at C$32.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$29.31 and a twelve month high of C$41.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.65.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.9399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.17.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

