Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 5,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 725,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,702,629.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 2,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 716,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,368.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $155,490. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $116,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 12.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.85. 46,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,379. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($2.54). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

