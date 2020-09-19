Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 15.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $74,511.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,511.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,115 shares of company stock valued at $126,161. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STSA. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 983,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 558,382 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $9,457,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,475,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,801,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 369.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 50,672 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

