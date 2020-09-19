Scholastic (SCHL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.74) per share for the quarter.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.70. Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.60 million. On average, analysts expect Scholastic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $724.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is -750.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

