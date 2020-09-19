Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 65,296 Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,296 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Athenex worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Athenex by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,009,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,125 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Athenex by 786.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 306,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 271,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Athenex by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125,934 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Athenex by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 119,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athenex by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 89,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNX opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. Athenex Inc has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Athenex Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Athenex news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $19,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $25,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,114,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,902,624.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,031,941 shares of company stock valued at $22,409,056 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATNX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Athenex in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

