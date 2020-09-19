Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 303,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Glu Mobile as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,004,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after buying an additional 113,140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth $1,381,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 851,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 208,078 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $1,752,455.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 28,780 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $287,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -105.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

