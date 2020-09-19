Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.43. The company has a market cap of $159.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

