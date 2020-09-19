Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 36,780 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,780 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $106,232,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 38.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in D. R. Horton by 126.6% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,722,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,575 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $73,915,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.68. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $77.45.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,200 shares of company stock worth $4,333,882. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

