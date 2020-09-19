Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,776,000 after buying an additional 2,650,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,079,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,179 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,963,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,342,000 after acquiring an additional 995,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,154,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $113.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $121.50.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

