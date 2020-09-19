Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,836,000 after purchasing an additional 50,860 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,308,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $856,098.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 41,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $3,444,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $78.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.73. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $87.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

