Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 199.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 75.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $687,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 828.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 68,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $4,053,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $7,378,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,503,726.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $507,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,573.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,525 shares of company stock worth $29,402,049. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDOC stock opened at $205.43 on Friday. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.99 and its 200-day moving average is $183.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -160.49 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDOC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Stephens began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

