Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 151,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,547,000 after acquiring an additional 100,481 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 46,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.09.

Amphenol stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $113.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.09.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

In other news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $4,595,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,200 shares of company stock valued at $21,254,901 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

